Sri Lankan tourism revenue sees significant increase in month of May

Sri Lanka's estimated tourism revenue in May saw a remarkable growth of over 200 per cent year-on-year, reaching $131.5 million, according to the latest data from the country's central bank.

This impressive increase occurred despite the fact that May is considered an off-peak month for tourist arrivals, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) Chairman Priantha Fernando told the media on Saturday.

The estimated revenue from tourism in May 2022 was $43.5 million, data showed.

For the first five months of 2023, the tourism revenue totaled $827.8 million, marking a substantial increase of 30.4 per cent compared to the same period of last year when it stood at $634.6 million, according to the official data.

Data also showed 524,486 foreign visitors arrived in Sri Lanka in the first five months of this year, surpassing 378,521 arrivals recorded a year earlier, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tourism, one of Sri Lanka's leading foreign exchange earners, suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic and economic and political crises in the South Asian country.

Also Read Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected Sri Lankan rupee shows appreciation against US Dollar in recent months IND vs SL 1st T20I: Toss update, India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai North Korean leader's sister vows 2nd attempt to launch spy satellite Nepal PM Prachanda calls his 4-day visit to India 'astounding success' 34 years of Tiananmen Square massacre: US says will support human rights India-South Africa ties emotional, our freedom struggles intertwined: EAM Turkey's Erdogan takes oath of office for third term as president

--IANS

int/khz/