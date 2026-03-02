Strikes to continue in Iran until objectives achieved, says Trump

By María Paula Mijares Torres and Josh Wingrove

President Donald Trump said the US military will continue bombing Iran until his objectives are achieved, while acknowledging that “there will likely be more” American casualties.

In a video posted on social media Sunday, Trump confirmed the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and said the US and Israel had struck hundreds of targets in Iran, including Revolutionary Guard facilities and air defenses.

Trump called on Iranian military and police to surrender “for full immunity or face certain death.”

“We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons that would allow them to extort the world to their evil will,” he said of Iran’s nuclear ambitions. “Combat operations continue at this time in full force and they will continue until all of our objectives are achieved.”

The military announced Sunday that three US servicemembers were killed and five were seriously wounded in an Iranian counterattack. Trump called their deaths part of “the righteous mission,” and added that “there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is.”

“America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization,” Trump said.