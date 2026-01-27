Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 2 Chinese aircraft, 5 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said they have monitored the situation and responded

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Tuesday said that it detected two People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan up to 6 am (UTC+8).

In a post on X, the MND said, "2 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it detected five sorties of Chinese aircraft and eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan up to 6 am (UTC+8).

 

In a post on X, the MND said that five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"5 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND said.

On Sunday, MND said that it detected four sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan up to 6 am (UTC+8).

"4 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND said.

On Friday, Taiwan's MND detected an overall 23 sorties of Chinese aircraft along with other naval vessels.

Of the 23,17 sorties, they crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 23 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, H-6K, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1040hr today. 17 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On the same day, the MND said that eleven sorties of PLA aircraft and five PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up to 6 am (local time).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

