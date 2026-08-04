Telegram says app restored on Apple's App Store after temporary removal
Telegram said its messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store after briefly disappearing, though neither the platform nor Apple explained the temporary removal
Reuters
Listen to This Article
Telegram said on Monday its messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store, after Reuters checks showed it was not available.
"Telegram has been restored on the App Store and should soon be available again for all users," it said, without elaborating.
Earlier in the day, a message on Telegram's Apple app store page read, "The page you're looking for can't be found."
Apple did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Topics : Telegram Apple Apple app store
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST