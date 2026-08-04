Telegram says app restored on Apple's App Store after temporary removal

Telegram said on ​Monday its messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store, ‌after Reuters checks ​showed it ​was not available.

"Telegram ​has been restored on the App Store and ​should soon be ‌available again for all ​users," it said, without elaborating.

Earlier in the ‌day, a ​message ‌on Telegram's Apple ‌app store page read, "The page ​you're looking for can't be found."

Apple ​did not respond to a ‌request for comment ‌outside regular business hours.