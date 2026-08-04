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Home / World News / Telegram says app restored on Apple's App Store after temporary removal

Telegram says app restored on Apple's App Store after temporary removal

Telegram said its messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store after briefly disappearing, though neither the platform nor Apple explained the temporary removal

Telegram

Earlier, a ​message ‌on Telegram's Apple ‌app store page read, "The page ​you're looking for can't be found." Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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Telegram said on ​Monday its messaging app has been restored on Apple's App Store, ‌after Reuters checks ​showed it ​was not available.
 
"Telegram ​has been restored on the App Store and ​should soon be ‌available again for all ​users," it said, without elaborating. 
Earlier in the ‌day, a ​message ‌on Telegram's Apple ‌app store page read, "The page ​you're looking for can't be found."
 
Apple ​did not respond to a ‌request for comment ‌outside regular business hours. 
  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Telegram Apple Apple app store

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:09 AM IST