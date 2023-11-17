Tesla investor sees risk to brand from Elon Musk's antisemitic post

By Dana Hull

A Tesla Inc. investor said she was “appalled” by an Elon Musk post on X agreeing with antisemitic views.



“The impact of erratic, racist, and antisemitic speech from a CEO directly affects Tesla’s brand and bottom line in significant ways,” said Kristin Hull, founder and chief executive officer of Nia Impact Capital, in an email Thursday. “This behavior has the power to tarnish the brand long-term.”

Nia is a social-impact fund that owned about $282,200 worth of stock in the electric-vehicle maker as of June 30, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Hull said the lack of “serious punitive action” from Tesla’s board is also concerning since Musk’s behavior violates the company’s code of business ethics. Nia Impact Capital suggests an appropriate response to Musk’s actions would include “censure by the Board, demotion, re-assignment, suspension, or removal.”

On Wednesday, Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on X, the social media site he owns, that attacked members of the Jewish community for pushing “dialectical hatred” against white people.

Musk, the world’s richest person with a net worth of around $218 billion, has repeatedly been criticized for promoting content attacking Jewish people at a time of rising antisemitism.