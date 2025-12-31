Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 07:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thieves drill into German bank vault, steal property worth millions

Some 2,700 bank customers were affected by the theft in Gelsenkirchen, police and the Sparkasse bank said

Germany police

A fire alarm summoned police officers and firefighters to the bank branch. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

AP Gelsenkirchen(Germany)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

Thieves stole tens of millions of euros worth of property from safety deposit boxes inside a German bank vault that they drilled into Monday during the holiday lull, police said.

Some 2,700 bank customers were affected by the theft in Gelsenkirchen, police and the Sparkasse bank said.

Thomas Nowaczyk, a police spokesperson, said investigators believe the theft was worth between 10 and 90 million euros (USD 11.7 to 105.7 million).

German news agency dpa reported that the theft could be one of Germany's largest heists.

The bank remained closed Tuesday, when some 200 people showed up demanding to get inside, dpa reported.

 

A fire alarm summoned police officers and firefighters to the bank branch shortly before 4 am Monday. They found a hole in the wall and the vault ransacked. Police believe a large drill was used to break through the vault's basement wall.

Witnesses told investigators they saw several men carrying large bags in a nearby parking garage over the weekend. Video footage from the garage shows masked people inside a stolen vehicle early Monday, police said.

Gelsenkirchen is about 192 kilometres (119 miles) northwest of Frankfurt.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Germany Banks Banking system theft

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

