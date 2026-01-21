Can't rule out US military invasion; be prepared: Greenland PM to citizens

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has asked citizens and authorities to stay prepared for a “possible military invasion” as concerns grow over US President Donald Trump ’s repeated remarks about taking control of the island, Bloomberg reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Nuuk on Tuesday, Nielsen said that the risk of conflict remains low but cannot be ignored. “It’s not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can’t be ruled out,” he said.

Nielsen said the Greenlandic government will form a special task force involving key local authorities. The aim is to help residents prepare for any disruption to daily life in case tensions escalate.

He added that new public guidelines would soon be released. These will include advice for households to keep enough food supplies for at least five days. Bloomberg reported that the measures are meant to ensure basic readiness rather than create panic.

Tensions rose further after Trump shared two images online suggesting full US control over Greenland. In one image posted on Truth Social, Canada, Greenland and Venezuela are shown as part of the US.

Another image shows Trump planting a US flag on Greenland. A board in the picture reads, “Greenland, US territory, established 2026.” Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are also seen alongside Trump.

US control of Greenland ‘imperative’: Trump

Trump on Tuesday again stressed that Greenland is critical to US and global security. He said he had a “good” discussion with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte on the issue.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “I had a very good telephone call with Mark Rutte concerning Greenland. I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland. As I expressed to everyone very plainly, Greenland is imperative for national and world security. There can be no going back — on that, everyone agrees!”

Trump has repeatedly pointed to the presence of Russian and Chinese ships in the Arctic region. He has argued that Denmark alone cannot deal with these security challenges and would eventually need US support.

Trump is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos on Wednesday. Several European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are also expected to attend.

Why Greenland matters to US

Greenland’s importance lies in both its location and natural resources. The island sits on the shortest route between North America and Europe, making it crucial for the US missile warning system.

Greenland is also rich in minerals, oil and natural gas. The US wants to expand its military footprint in the region and plans to install radar systems to track sea routes near Greenland, Iceland and Britain. These routes are frequently used by Russian naval vessels and nuclear submarines.