Trump nominee Ingrassia under fire for racist slurs, 'Nazi streak'

The controversy is expected to seriously damage Paul Ingrassia's chances of confirmation and add pressure on the Trump administration, which is already facing criticism over several appointments

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Oct 21 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

US President Donald Trump’s nominee to head White House's Office of Special Counsel, Paul Ingrassia, has landed in major controversy after a report exposed a series of racist remarks and slurs he made against people of colour, including Indian-origin former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
 
According to a report by Politico, which reviewed a full set of Ingrassia’s text messages, he promoted white supremacist views, frequently used racist language, and even described himself as having a “Nazi streak". 
 
The report said that in January 2024, Ingrassia wrote about Ramaswamy, saying: “Never trust a Chinaman or Indian” and then added “NEVER".
 
 
In his text messages, Ingrassia admitted, “I do have a Nazi streak in me from time to time, I will admit it.”

Racist slurs and controversial views

Ingrassia’s messages also revealed racist beliefs. In March 2023, he suggested that education should focus on “elevating the high IQ section of your demographics, so you know, basically young men, straight White men".
 
In December 2023, he wrote on X: “Exceptional white men are not only the builders of Western civilisation but are the ones most capable of appreciating the fruits of our heritage.”
 
In February 2024, Ingrassia said: “We need competent white men in positions of leadership. … The founding fathers were wrong that all men are created equal … We need to reject that part of our heritage.”

Confirmation in jeopardy

The controversy is expected to seriously damage Ingrassia’s chances of confirmation and add pressure on the Trump administration, which is already facing criticism over several appointments. 
 
Majority Leader of the US Senate John Thune said that he hopes the White House withdraws Ingrassia’s nomination, adding that “he’s not gonna pass.” Ingrassia is set to testify on Thursday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on his nomination.

Ingrassia under scrutiny

Ingrassia has been nominated to lead the Office of Special Counsel, a government agency that investigates complaints from federal employees, including cases of discrimination and whistleblower reports.
 
Earlier this month, Politico reported that Ingrassia was also part of an internal investigation at the Department of Homeland Security, where he works as a White House liaison, following a sexual harassment complaint. The woman who made the complaint later withdrew it, saying that nothing wrong had happened. Ingrassia’s lawyer has denied all allegations.
 
 
 
 

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

