Trump, Ramaswamy lead the race to face Biden in 2024, shows survey

In the 2024 Republican Primary, former President Trump continues to hold the majority of support with 56 per cent, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, both of whom hold 10 per cent, according to a new Emerson College Polling survey of US voters.

The poll also highlighted that the Trump’s support has remained steady, while DeSantis’ support has decreased by eleven points over the summer, while Ramaswamy’s support has increased by eight points

The poll also mention that DeSantis, who despite registering 21 percent in June was in second place has witnessed a drastic fall as he currently stands at 10 per cent. On the other hand, Ramaswamy has risen to the second spot from a mere 2 per cent then.

While Trump’s support has increased, President Joe Biden has a 42 per cent job approval, and a 47 per cent disapproval rating. Biden’s approval has increased by one percentage point, Since the June Emerson national poll, while his disapproval rating has decreased by four points. The share of voters who are neutral toward the president has increased from 9 per cent to 11 per cent.

Three percent of voters support former Vice President Mike Pence and Chris Christie respectively. Eleven percent are undecided.