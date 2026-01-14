Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's proposed credit card interest cap would hit $70 bn market for debt

Trump's proposed credit card interest cap would hit $70 bn market for debt

Credit card debt has already declined as a share of the overall ABS market, making up 9 per cent of total issuance compared with 36 per cent at its peak in 2009, according to data from Morgan Stanley

credit card, payment, transaction

Faced with a cap, the market would likely shrink over time. Fewer firms would look to securitize credit card debt, leaving less for investors to snatch up | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Scott Carpenter and Ameya Karve
 
A proposed ceiling on credit card interest rates would deal a heavy blow to the $70 billion market that bundles the debt into bonds, according to analysts, even as investors shrug off the likelihood any actual policy comes to pass. 
The additional yield that investors demand as compensation for the risk of owning these securities has barely moved since President Donald Trump floated a one-year cap of 10 per cent on credit card interest rates last Friday, according to market participants.
 
A cap, however, would hurt bond investors. For bonds backed by bank-issued credit cards, a 10 per cent cap would cause a key measure of bond income — called excess spread — to drop to levels similar to those seen during the 2008 financial crisis, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists Amy Sze and Siddharth Tripathy said in a note on Tuesday. That measure helps absorb losses and reduces risk by providing a cushion of extra cash flow. 
 
 
The credit card asset-backed securities market would be “very exposed” to such a ceiling, according to Daniel Schaeffer, a trader at Academy Securities. “A cap would cut out a significant number of borrowers who are currently paying rates between 10 per cent and usury-level rates in the 30-50 per cent range, especially bonds backed by lower-tier consumers.”

Also Read

iran protest

Iran uses Russian tech to jam Starlink as protests grow under blackout

Denmark, Greenland and U.S. flags

US looks to take over Greenland in 'weeks or months', says Trump aide

iran protest

Trump urges Iranians to escalate protests, hints at action as deaths mount

Greenland, Denmark

Greenland rules out joining US, backs union with Denmark amid tensions

Donald Trump, Trump

US designates 3 Muslim Brotherhood brances as foreign terrorist groups

 
Bonds backed by credit card debt tied to riskier, “nonprime” borrowers would fare worse, according to JPMorgan. Forcing interest rates down to 10 per cent would mean there isn’t enough money coming in to pay off all the debt owed to bondholders, they wrote. 
 
Faced with a cap, the market would likely shrink over time. Fewer firms would look to securitize credit card debt, leaving less for investors to snatch up. Credit card debt has already declined as a share of the overall ABS market, making up 9 per cent of total issuance compared with 36 per cent at its peak in 2009, according to data from Morgan Stanley. 
 
“Issuance of credit card ABS will go down as lending will go down because banks would avoid high-risk borrowers and tighten lending rules,” said Harry Murray, a portfolio manager at Deer Park Road Management. Generally, there’s been little trading activity as investors wait to see whether such a move is possible, he said. 
 
In the meantime, new issuance of credit card ABS and secondary trading “will likely be limited” until investors get more clarity, JPMorgan strategists wrote in their note.
 
The lack of movement in the bond market contrasts with the equity world, where investors have hammered shares of banks and credit-card issuers, including Mastercard Inc., Capital One Financial Corp. and American Express Co.
 
A 10 per cent rate cap on credit card interest would be negative across the board for credit card bonds, according to Moody’s Ratings. However, Moody’s also said putting a cap in place may be difficult for the administration to do.

More From This Section

cryptocurrency, crypto, cyber crime

Pakistan bets big on crypto: Here's why the rush is raising concerns

OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau

Taiwan issues arrest warrant for OnePlus CEO in latest step to block China

netflix

Netflix weighs amending deal with Warner Bros to make it all cash bid

china export

China's 2025 trade surplus hits record $1.2 trillion despite Trump tariffs

Starlink

Elon Musk's Starlink goes free in Iran as internet blackout continues

Topics : Donald Trump Credit Card Credit cards Donald Trump administration Bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksQ3 Results TodayJKBose 10th Result OutBharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment StatusGold and Silver Rate TodayMakar Sankranti Wishes 2026 Weather TodayPersonal Finance