China vowed to defend its interests after the US unveiled new tariffs on Chinese goods and warned the rate could double if trade talks collapse, injecting fresh tension ahead of a planned meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

While the new 20% levy remains within the bounds of a trade truce set to expire in January, the threat of a 40% rate - which would kick in if trade talks break down - gives Washington leverage heading into next month's Group of 20 summit, where the two leaders are expected to meet for the fourth time this year.

The US announced the new tariffs on China and other trading partners Wednesday following months of investigations over excess manufacturing capacity. The tariffs are still subject to public comment and could change.

"Partners have been waiting for this shoe to drop for some time," said Wendy Cutler, senior vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute and former Acting Deputy US Trade Representative, adding that the US is using the prospect of higher tariffs as "leverage to secure expected shipments of critical minerals and rare earths, and further purchases of US agricultural goods."

The new duties mark the latest effort by the Trump administration to restore its expansive tariff agenda after the US Supreme Court struck down earlier levies on goods from China and dozens of other economies. The proposal would put China's average effective tariff rate at about 31%, near the level before the ruling, according to Bloomberg Economics estimates.

While bilateral ties are likely to remain stable if the duties stay in the 20% range - a level China has previously indicated it would accept - the 40% threat will color how Beijing responds to US chip curbs and other frictions in the coming weeks as both sides negotiate an extension of the truce. Any miscalculation could quickly complicate talks, particularly with a more hawkish US Congress pressing for tougher export controls on Beijing.

The US hasn't spelled out exactly what it would take to trigger the more drastic hike on China. A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of Wednesday's announcement, said the higher rate could kick in if Beijing doesn't comply with a trade deal reached last year.

At a regular briefing Thursday, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong called the US Section 301 investigation that led to the new tariffs "a quintessential act of unilateralism" and urged the two sides to use dialogue to resolve their differences.

Beijing "reserves the right to take necessary measures to resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests," He added.

In July, the Office of the US Trade Representative announced 12.5% duties on China following a Section 301 investigation into the alleged failure of around 60 economies to prevent forced labor in their supply chains. Tariffs levied under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 are generally seen as more legally durable and flexible than other tools Trump has considered, but they take longer to implement.

"The rate of 20% should be seen as a cap on the two Section 301 investigations," said Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation in Singapore. "This gives USTR more flexibility to adjust, which is especially useful when there might be a court ruling on forced labor which could ask for changed rates."

Businesses and US states are challenging tariffs over forced labor concerns in court, accusing Trump and US officials of unlawfully using Section 301 to replace earlier tariffs that were either struck down by the US Supreme Court or expired.

The new tariff announcement comes just a week after Trump and Xi met at a gathering of Asia-Pacific economies in Shenzhen. Both leaders appeared to lean heavily on their personal rapport to keep ties between their countries on an even keel, though new strains have emerged surrounding the alleged spy scandal involving Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang, as well as fresh US curbs on offshore chip access for Chinese companies.