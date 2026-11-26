Exporters said that shipments booked until February were unlikely to be hit as these largely comprised orders for the summer across fashion, textile and leather categories. For the time being, exporters may look to divert supplies from other markets to the US to meet orders already finalised. This would protect these shipments from the uncertainty surrounding the final tariff that the US will announce, they said.

The US currently imposes a 10 per cent tariff on Indian goods, in addition to regular customs duties.

The US administration on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on goods imported from India, alleging structural excess capacity, but offered to bring down the rate to 17 per cent if New Delhi and Washington are able to clinch a trade deal. However, the final rates will only be announced after the US Trade Representative (USTR) concludes hearings on the probe in late January.

“This adds to the uncertainty, but we are hoping that we may get some benefit through negotiation and consultation. Right now, frontloading of shipments may be difficult due to the ongoing logistics-related challenges because of the war (in West Asia),” Ajay Sahai, director general and chief executive officer of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said, adding that there was no immediate impact on exports since the final tariff was expected to be announced after January.

India is among the 14 trading partners covered by the eight-month investigation launched under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974. A reduced rate of 17 per cent from up to 25 per cent — upon finalisation of the trade deal — could, however, give Indian exporters a modest competitive edge over regional rivals such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand, which face proposed rates of 18 per cent, as well as Vietnam and China, at 20 per cent.

More importantly, the 17 per cent rate may put exporters at a disadvantage against India's competitors such as Pakistan, Turkey and Sri Lanka, among other countries that are not within the ambit of Washington's latest tariff probe to tackle excess industrial capacity. The US has imposed forced-labour tariffs of 10-12.5 per cent on these countries.

Trade experts pointed out that it may seem that India will have a marginal tariff advantage with a trade deal in place. However, most of these countries will attract tariffs of up to 18 per cent even without signing a deal.

Even in the past — before the US Supreme Court revoked US President Donald Trump's authority to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose country-specific “reciprocal” tariffs — India and the US had issued a joint statement in February, agreeing to lower the tariff on India to 18 per cent. This rate was slightly lower than those of its Asian rivals, which mostly attracted tariffs of around 19-20 per cent.