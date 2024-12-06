Business Standard
Trump talks of transition, election win as he receives Fox Nation award

Ceremony also honored Paws of War, an organization that provides service dogs to veterans and helps those serving overseas bring animals they meet in war zones to the US

Donald Trump | (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Greenvale (US)
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Not yet even in office, Donald Trump said Thursday he's already accomplished more than President Joe Biden did in his entire term, an outsized claim by the president-elect just a month out from the election.

Trump, who has been largely ensconced at his Mar-a-Lago club in recent weeks as he's worked to staff his new administration, made the comment as he ventured to New York's Long Island to be honoured as part of Fox Nation's annual Patriot Awards on Fox's streaming platform.

I think you have seen more happen in the last two weeks than you have in the last four years, Trump told the crowd at the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts.

 

It was a tremendous day, a tremendous night, he said, recalling his election victory in a 10-minute acceptance speech that sounded like a highlight reel of his campaign rally speeches. It came complete with a live performance of God Bless the USA by the singer Lee Greenwood, calls to get the criminals out of our country and an embrace of all-paper election ballots and mandatory voter ID.

Trump also pointed to the conversations he's had with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum since he threatened two of the country's top trading partners with a 25 per cent tariff on all imported goods unless they do more to tackle illegal border crossings and drug flows.

Justin came flying right in, Trump said in reference to Trudeau's trip to Mar-a-Lago. That prompted some in the audience to chant 51! a nod to Trump apparently joking at his dinner with Trudeau that Canada could become the 51st U.S. state.

The annual awards honour and recognise America's finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes, according to Fox. The event was hosted by Fox host Sean Hannity, a longtime Trump friend who stepped in after the president-elect nominated Pete Hegseth, the original host, as defence secretary.

Among those recognised Thursday night were conservative actor and evangelist Kirk Cameron; Gen Dick Cody, who used his own helicopter to deliver supplies to people after Hurricane Helene; and Jonathan Diller, the New York Police Department officer who was killed during a traffic stop in Queens. His widow, Stephanie, received a standing ovation and thanked Trump for his support. Others invoked Trump as well.

The ceremony also honored Paws of War, an organization that provides service dogs to veterans and helps those serving overseas bring animals they meet in war zones to the US.

The heartfelt moments were juxtaposed against the kind of boisterous and incendiary political fare that loyal watchers of Fox hosts like Hannity expect.

The anchor used his introduction to take an election victory lap, boasting that Democrats got their ass kicked." He played YMCA the song Trump has long used to close out his rallies and invited audience members to dance like the president-elect. And he offered a series of impressions, mimicking former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's enthusiasm and Biden appearing lost, complete with a backdrop of the rainforest where he spoke during a recent trip to the Amazon.

Later, he donned an orange safety vest a nod to the one Trump wore when he delivered a press conference from a garbage truck during the campaign after Biden suggested Trump's supporters were garbage.

Trump's award marks the culmination of Fox's reembrace of the president-elect, who has had an up-and-down relationship with the network in recent years.

Fox paid $787 million in 2023 to settle a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems over false claims by Fox personalities who echoed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him through mass voter fraud. For more than six months ending in spring 2023, Fox had what many considered a soft ban on Trump appearances, with its leaders looking to move on. But when it became clear that voters did not want to, Fox and its personalities were quick to embrace Trump again.

Individual personalities have undergone their own journeys: Former Fox host Megyn Kelly drew Trump's ire in a 2015 debate for her sharp question about his treatment of women; now she's a popular podcast host and Trump supporter. The Dominion lawsuit uncovered emails in which former Fox host Tucker Carlson spoke disparagingly of Trump, including saying he truly can't wait for Trump to become an ex-president. They've since made amends.

Through it all, Trump has been quick to take to social media to criticize Fox for content he deems insufficiently loyal.

On Thursday, he was more magnanimous.

You have incredible people at Fox," he said before quipping, A couple I don't like."  Trump has begun to emerge more in public since spending most of his transition so far behind closed doors at his club in Palm Beach, Florida. This week, he made an unannounced appearance at a memorial service for three Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies who were killed in a car crash last month.

This weekend, he will travel to Paris to join other world leaders and dignitaries for a ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was devastated by a fire five years ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

