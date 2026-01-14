Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump says 'anything less' than US control of Greenland is 'unacceptable'

Trump says 'anything less' than US control of Greenland is 'unacceptable'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that American control of the island was necessary to counter the influence of Russia and China

US President Donald Trump. (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 8:34 PM IST

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that American control of Greenland was “essential” for national security, even as leaders of the Arctic territory and Denmark publicly rejected his demand.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security.”
 
He argued that American control of the island was necessary to counter the influence of Russia and China and to support the construction of his proposed “Golden Dome” air defence system.
 
“If we don’t, Russia or China will, and that is not going to happen!” the president of the United States said in his post.
 
 
“Militarily, without the vast power of the United States, much of which I built during my first term and am now bringing to a new and even higher level, NATO would not be an effective force or deterrent — not even close. They know that, and so do I,” Trump said.

“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES,” Trump wrote, adding, “Anything less than that is unacceptable.” 

Russia and China cited in follow-up post

In a subsequent post, Trump referred to reports that Denmark’s intelligence agencies had warned of Russian and Chinese influence in Greenland, which lies in a strategically important part of the Arctic.
 
Trump used those assessments to reinforce his case for taking control of the territory.
 
“NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW! Two dogsleds won’t do it! Only the USA can!!!” he wrote.

Greenland and Denmark reject US pressure

Speaking at a joint press conference in Copenhagen, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said that if the self-governing territory had to choose between the United States and Denmark, “we choose Denmark”.
 
Standing alongside him, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it had not been easy to resist what she described as “completely unacceptable pressure” from Denmark’s closest ally.
 
“But there is much to suggest that the hardest part is still ahead of us,” Frederiksen said.

Trump reacts

Trump reacted sharply when asked about Nielsen’s comments. “Well, that’s their problem. I disagree with him. I don’t know who he is. Don’t know anything about him. But that’s going to be a big problem for him,” the 79-year-old president was quoted as saying.

Diplomatic talks planned in Washington

It all comes at a time when the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland are set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

