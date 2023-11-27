Sensex (-0.07%)
Turkey delivers 500 tonne aid for Herat earthquake victims in Afghanistan

The provided assistance includes essential items such as food, clothing, spices, hygiene products, blankets, and tents, Khaama Press reported

In this photo released by a set-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans look at destruction caused by an earthquake in the province of Paktika, eastern Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Earthquake

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
A 500-ton aid shipment from Turkey was delivered to the earthquake-stricken province of Herat in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported citing the Afghanistan Red Crescent.
The Afghanistan Red Crescent reported on Sunday that the Turkish aid materials had reached the province of Herat through the Torghundi port.
According to the organization, these aid deliveries were handed over to government officials in Herat province in the presence of the Turkish ambassador, acting on behalf of the Turkish government.
The provided assistance includes essential items such as food, clothing, spices, hygiene products, blankets, and tents, Khaama Press reported.
During the handover ceremony, the Taliban officials announced that out of these aid packages, 300 tons would be distributed to the earthquake victims in Herat, while the remaining 200 tons would be allocated to recent returnees from neighbouring countries.
Notably, Turkey has previously contributed humanitarian aid to the people of Herat following the devastating earthquake. This marks the eighth aid shipment from Turkey to assist the earthquake-affected residents of Herat.
These aid deliveries from Turkey to Afghanistan come as recent reports state that Turkey plans to strengthen its friendly relations with Afghanistan through its TIKA (Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency), Maarif, and the Turkish Red Crescent. They also plan to provide specialized medical care for Afghans shortly, according to Khaama Press.
The devastating earthquake of 6.3 magnitude that jolted Afghanistan in October this year claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led ministry.
UNICEF has pledged to continue its humanitarian efforts for Herat victims over the next few months, with a commitment to aid around 200,000 individuals, including 96,000 children.
Several relief organisations have stated that the terrible earthquake in Herat damaged dozens of houses and resulted in over 4,000 casualties. Herat earthquake victims are pleading with the Taliban and international humanitarian organisations for permanent refuge.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 11:12 AM IST

