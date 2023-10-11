close
6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan again

The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks

Earthquake, quake

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

AP Herat
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 7:25 AM IST
Another strong earthquake has shaken part of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000.
The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earlier quake that struck Herat was also 6.3 magnitude and has been followed by several strong aftershocks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

