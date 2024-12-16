Business Standard
UAE healthcare sets global standards in preventive medicine: M42 CEO

He added that M42 stands out for its commitment to accelerating the shift from traditional treatment methodologies to a proactive, prevention-focused model

UAE flag

Al Nowais highlighted M42's collaboration with government entities, which is shaping a new healthcare paradigm. Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of M42, emphasised that the UAE's healthcare system has become a global benchmark in preventive medicine, driven by Abu Dhabi and other emirates hosting advanced hospitals, pioneering robotic technologies, innovative genomic research, and an artificial intelligence-supported healthcare infrastructure.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he attributed the progress in the country's medical sector to the ambitious vision and guidance of the UAE's leadership, which is dedicated to developing and adopting the latest global advancements in the field.

Al Nowais highlighted M42's collaboration with government entities, which is shaping a new healthcare paradigm, from data analysis and early identification of health threats to delivering targeted treatments faster and more cost-effectively.

 

He added that M42 stands out for its commitment to accelerating the shift from traditional treatment methodologies to a proactive, prevention-focused model. The group also prioritises exploring ways to support healthy ageing, enhance quality of life, transition to a more sustainable healthcare system, and promote general well-being.

"For meaningful, lasting, and positive change that enhances human longevity worldwide, we must collectively focus on three pillars: precision, preventive, and predictive medicine," Al Nowais said, underscoring the need to establish a sustainable healthcare model that detects diseases early, before symptoms appear. "This requires adopting artificial intelligence, genomic science, and fostering collaborations across various levels."

Al Nowais highlighted M42's innovations in AI- and genomics-based solutions, which are driving transformative healthcare advancements and improving preventive and personalised care. Key innovations include the open-source, large clinical language model "Med42" and the AI-powered "AIRIS-TB" system, which conducts 2,000 chest X-rays daily to combat tuberculosis. This marks a significant leap in diagnostic capacity compared to traditional methods, which handle only 200 examinations in the region.

He also noted that AI integration extends to endoscopic procedures, enhancing the accuracy of detecting abnormalities and early signs of cancer.

Al Nowais highlighted the group's Omics Centre of Excellence, which advances genomic research, including the UAE Genome Programme, paving the way for precision medicine and proactive health management in the UAE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:09 AM IST

