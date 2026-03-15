UK weighing deployment of 'Octopus' interceptor drones to West Asia: Report

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is considering deploying thousands of interceptor drones to the West Asia, according to a report by The Telegraph published on Saturday.

The newspaper indicated that UK defence officials are evaluating the possibility of redirecting cutting-edge equipment initially intended for Eastern Europe to meet new regional demands.

Specifically, military experts are assessing if the "Octopus" interceptor anti-drone system, produced in the UK to support Ukraine in countering Russian threats, could be repurposed to strengthen British protections against Iran's Shahed drones.

This consideration for advanced drone deployment comes as US President Donald Trump has issued a call to the United Kingdom and other international partners to deploy naval forces to assist in maintaining the passage of the Strait of Hormuz.

Utilising his Truth Social platform, the American leader encouraged nations impacted by maritime interference in the vital channel to position warships alongside the United States as hostilities with Tehran persist.

"Many countries, especially those affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the strait open and safe," Trump wrote.

The urgency of this naval cooperation is underscored by the fact that the waterway serves as a critical artery connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, acting as one of the most significant conduits for global energy supplies.

Approximately 20 per cent of the world's oil, amounting to nearly 20 million barrels daily, moves through the strait.

However, since the commencement of US-Israeli military operations a fortnight ago, multiple vessels have reportedly been targeted, causing severe logistical disruption and a spike in global fuel costs.

While the US President asserted that Tehran's conventional military strength has been neutralised, he cautioned that the region remains vulnerable to the types of asymmetrical threats the UK's drones might counter.

"We have already destroyed 100% of Iran's military capability, but it's easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close-range missile somewhere along, or in, this waterway," he posted.

To address these lingering risks, he further indicated that American forces would persist with aggressive military measures to restore navigation through the route.

"In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian boats and ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait open, safe, and free," Trump stated.

Tehran has dismissed these claims, labelling assertions of its military collapse as being based on "fabricated lies."

In response to the request for assistance and the ongoing maritime threat, a spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence confirmed that London is reviewing its strategy.

"We are currently discussing with our allies and partners a range of options to ensure the security of shipping in the region," the spokesperson said.

This latest appeal for British support and the UK's subsequent evaluation follows previous friction between the US President and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump had earlier criticised the UK leader for abstaining from the initial wave of strikes, which has complicated current diplomatic efforts.

"The United Kingdom, our once great ally, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the West Asia," Trump wrote last week, adding, "That's OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don't need them any longer - but we will remember."

Although the UK declined to participate in the opening strikes that reportedly claimed the life of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Starmer has maintained his stance on independent military action.

Addressing MPs, the Prime Minister stated, "President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes, but it is my duty to judge what is in Britain's national interest.