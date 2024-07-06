Business Standard
PM Modi speaks to UK counterpart Starmer, both agree to work for early FTA

PM Modi congratulated him on assuming charge and a remarkable victory of his Labour Party in the election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the two leaders agreed to work towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK free trade agreement, a statement said.
Modi congratulated him on assuming charge and a remarkable victory of his Labour Party in the election.
The statement said both the leaders recalled the historic relations between the India and the UK and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the countries.
Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, they agreed to continue to promote the close people-to-people ties.
Modi also extended an invitation to Starmer for an early visit to India as the two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good.
 
 

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

