Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

UN climate talks are focusing on the contagious effect on human health

In remarks read at the Vatican by an aide, the pope called for an end of what he called "bottlenecks" caused by nationalism and "patterns of the past"

climate

APPTI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With Planet Earth running a fever, UN climate talks focused on Sunday on the contagious effects on human health.
 
Under a brown haze over Dubai, the COP28 summit moved past two days of lofty rhetoric and calls for unity from top leaders to concerns about health issues like the deaths of at least 7 million people globally from air pollution each year and the spread of diseases like cholera and malaria as global warming upends weather systems.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it's high time for the UN Conference of Parties on climate to hold its first “Health Day” in its 28th edition, saying the threats to health from climate change were “immediate and present”. “Although the climate crisis is a health crisis, it's well overdue that 27 COPs have been and gone without a serious discussion of health,” he said. “Undoubtedly, health stands as the most compelling reason for taking climate action.”

After two days of speeches by dozens of presidents, prime ministers, royals and other top leaders — in the background and on-stage — participants were also turning attention to tough negotiations over the next nine days to push for more agreement on ways to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times.
 
Pope Francis, who was forced to abandon plans to attend because of a case of bronchitis, on Sunday said that “even from a distance, I am following with great attention the work”.
 
In remarks read at the Vatican by an aide, the pope called for an end of what he called “bottlenecks” caused by nationalism and “patterns of the past”.
 
Protests began in earnest on Sunday at COP28: In one, a group gave mock resuscitation to an inflatable Earth.
 
“Well, I mean, it's cheesy doing CPR on the Earth,” said Dr. Joe Vipond, an emergency room physician from Alberta, Canada, who took part. “We’re kind of in a lot of trouble right now,” he said, so will do “anything we can do to bring attention to this issue”.
 
Saturday capped off with conference organisers announcing that 50 oil and gas companies had agreed to reach near-zero methane emissions and end routine flaring in their operations by 2030. They also pledged to reach “net zero” for their operational emissions by 2050.
 
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said “the promises made clearly fall short of what is required”.
 
In comments on Sunday, he called the methane emissions reductions “a step in the right direction.” But he criticised the net zero pledge for excluding emissions from fossil fuel consumption — where the vast majority of the industry's greenhouse gases come from — and said the announcement provided no clarity on how the companies planned to reach their goals. “There must be no room for greenwashing,” he said.

COP28 at a glance

Also Read

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

Netflix announces price hike on subscription plans in some markets: Details

COP28 climate summit 2023: Exxon, Aramco lead emissions cut pledge

COP28: Top development banks vow to up climate game, quiet on fossil fuels

US warship, multiple commercial ships under attack in Red Sea: Pentagon

New Delhi, Male in talks for keeping Indian military platforms in Maldives

Israel orders more people in Khan Younis to evacuate due to heavy bombing


- Top charities of the world draws $777 million to fight tropical disease 
- The US led a group of more than 20 countries in a pledge to triple nuclear energy capacity by the middle of the century
- US Vice President Kamala Harris touted a pledge to contribute $3 billion to slash methane
- Scientists launch research coalition aimed at correcting a historic lack of information about the Congo River basin and its rainforest
- The European Union will Invest €2.3 billion in green transition
- Indonesia, ADB, owners agree to shutter first coal-fired power station 
- France leads a push to cut off private coal finance flowing from banks in Group of Seven nations

Topics : climate plan UN climate summit Climate Policy health problems

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Australia 5th T20 LiveTelangana Election Result Live UpdatesAssembly Election Results LIVE UpdatesRajasthan Elections Results 2023 LiveMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon