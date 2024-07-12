Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Unilever to cut a third of office jobs in Europe by end of 2025: Report

The report added that the cuts were a part of the cost-savings programme announced in March, which included as many as 7,500 layoffs

hul, hindustan unilever, fmcg

The company told senior executives on Wednesday that as many as 3,200 roles would be cut in Europe by the end of 2025, according to details of a company-wide call shared with the FT.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unilever plans to cut a third of all office roles in Europe by the end of next year as new CEO Hein Schumacher forges ahead with a plan to boost growth at the struggling consumer goods giant, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The company told senior executives on Wednesday that as many as 3,200 roles would be cut in Europe by the end of 2025, according to details of a company-wide call shared with the FT.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The report added that the cuts were a part of the cost-savings programme announced in March, which included as many as 7,500 layoffs.
 
"The expected net impact in roles in Europe between now and the end of 2025 is in the range of 3,000 to 3,200 roles," Constantina Tribou, a chief human resources officer, said during the video call, the FT reported.
 
Schumacher, who became CEO last year, laid out plans in October to win back investor confidence by simplifying the business after admitting Unilever had underperformed in recent years.

Also Read

PremiumRitesh Tiwari, CFO, Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Our bolt-on value-accretive M&A strategy will be deployed: HUL CFO

Unilever

Unilever's Q1 result beats sales forecast as customers return to brands

Ben and jerry

Investors spoiled for choice with top ice cream makers on table for sale

Ice cream, Ben & Jerry

Unilever to separate its ice cream biz, cut 7,500 jobs in restructuring bid

hul, hindustan unilever, fmcg

Unilever CEO Schumacher says board member Peltz backs strategic changes

Topics : Unilever Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMalala Day 2024IAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVENEST Result 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon