US announces closure of Embassy in Kuwait following Iranian strikes
Iran has fired waves of missiles and drones at the American-allied Gulf country since the start of the war
AP Dubai
Listen to This Article
The State Department on Thursday announced the closure of the US Embassy in Kuwait following retaliatory Iranian strikes.
Iran has fired waves of missiles and drones at the American-allied Gulf country since the start of the war.
Six American soldiers were killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 6:49 AM IST