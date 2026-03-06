Friday, March 06, 2026 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US announces closure of Embassy in Kuwait following Iranian strikes

US announces closure of Embassy in Kuwait following Iranian strikes

Iran has fired waves of missiles and drones at the American-allied Gulf country since the start of the war

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

Six American soldiers were killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday | Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 6:49 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The State Department on Thursday announced the closure of the US Embassy in Kuwait following retaliatory Iranian strikes.

Iran has fired waves of missiles and drones at the American-allied Gulf country since the start of the war.

Six American soldiers were killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

White House, US flag, United states

Panel reviewing Trump's White House ballroom project faces public outcry

Modi, Narendra Modi

US sinking of Iranian warship off Sri Lankan coast piles pressure on India

donald trump, trump, crypto

Cuba brings power grid back online, blames US oil blockade for blackout

Iran warship

Sri Lanka lets 2nd Iranian ship dock at Trincomalee, evacuates 208 on board

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

Pentagon preparing for US war with Iran to last until September: Report

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions US embassy Kuwait

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance