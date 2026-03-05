Pentagon preparing for US war with Iran to last until September: Report

The US Department of Defence is preparing for a conflict with Iran that could last until at least September, according to a report by Politico.

The report said US Central Command had asked the Pentagon to deploy additional military intelligence officers to its headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to support operations against Iran for at least 100 days and potentially through September.

The request suggested that military planners were already allocating resources for a prolonged campaign, significantly longer than the timeline earlier indicated by US President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Trump, during an event at the White House, said the conflict could last around four to five weeks.

Uncertainty over duration and objectives of the war

The Politico report also said American and Israeli officials have not yet clearly outlined the final objective of the military campaign.

The United States launched the operation alongside Israel in strikes targeting Iranian security infrastructure and senior leadership, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in one of the first airstrikes on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the conflict, which has already claimed hundreds of lives in the Gulf region, has resulted in casualties on multiple fronts. According to the Politico report, at least six US troops were killed in Kuwait after a drone strike targeted a port facility used by American forces.

Pentagon increasing intelligence and defence support

According to the report, the Pentagon is also looking to increase intelligence support and deploy additional air defence systems to the besieged West Asian region as the conflict widens.

“Officials are particularly concerned about Iran’s use of inexpensive Shahed drones, which have the ability to evade existing radar systems. The US military has often relied on expensive missile systems to intercept these drones, creating a cost imbalance because the drones themselves are significantly cheaper,” the report said.

The Pentagon is therefore considering the deployment of smaller and less expensive counter-drone systems that have been under development in recent years.

The report added that the Trump administration has rushed to expand personnel and resources to support the military campaign, indicating that the broader consequences of the conflict may not have been fully anticipated before operations began.

A 24-hour task force set up after the war began has helped thousands of Americans with travel guidance and security updates.

Economic impact of the conflict

The war is also creating significant economic pressure across the region.

On Thursday, Israel’s Finance Ministry warned that the ongoing conflict with Iran could cost the country about NIS 9.4 billion (around $3 billion) per week under current restrictions on economic activity.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, Finance Ministry Director General Ilan Rom wrote to Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper requesting a gradual easing of restrictions. Rom warned that prolonged economic shutdowns would come at a heavy cost.

“There is no dispute about the need to preserve a defence policy adapted to the security situation, but at the same time, shutting down the economy on a broad scale carries heavy economic costs,” he said.