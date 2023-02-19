Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

Amazon has introduced a new feature in the mobile app, in a recent update, allowing users to manage and move their music between Echo devices (or groups of multiple speakers) within the app itself.

Previously, users needed to use voice commands to perform some of those actions, reports The Verge.

Users can also play audio across Echo Show and Fire TV devices through the app.

The current Echo speaker lineup from Amazon includes the standard Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Studio, and optional Echo Sub subwoofer.

Moreover, the tech giant has also developed a new overview screen for the app, which it calls the "Active Media List".

This is accessible whenever audio is playing on users' systems and displays what's playing where as well as allowing them to control multiple products from a single list, according to the report.

Last month, Amazon and Disney teamed up to launch a new voice assistant called 'Hey Disney!', which was shown with a live demonstration at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The "first-of-its-kind" voice assistant will provide customers access to a "wide range of Disney magic through Echo devices at home and as a complimentary service at select Disney Resorts hotels", Amazon said in a blogpost.

