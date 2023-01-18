JUST IN
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature periscope camera for optical zoom
Business Standard

Fitbit to end music streaming services Deezer, Pandora from older devices

Google-owned wearable brand Fitbit will reportedly remove music streaming services Pandora and Deezer from the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and other older devices in March this year

Topics
Fitbit | Google | Wearable Device

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Fitbit Sense
Fitbit Sense

Google-owned wearable brand Fitbit will reportedly remove music streaming services Pandora and Deezer from the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 and other older devices in March this year.

In an email, Fitbit informed users that Pandora and Deezer applications "will be removed as of March 31, 2023", because of which, "you will no longer be able to download Pandora stations or add Deezer playlists to your device, nor will you be able to play anything that you have previously downloaded," reports 9To5Google.

The company did not provide an explanation for this "deactivation" and said that it is "sorry for any inconvenience!"

A support article on the company's website also confirmed the end of the services.

Moreover, the help pages for those two streaming services have been removed.

Following last year's removal of the ability to transfer playlists to watches from computers, Deezer and Pandora became the only way to listen to music, the report said.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 16:15 IST

