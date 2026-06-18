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Home / World News / US lifts maritime blockade on ships bound for Iranian ports: CentCom

US lifts maritime blockade on ships bound for Iranian ports: CentCom

In a post on X on Thursday, CentCom said the restrictions on shipping movements to and from Iranian ports and coastal waters had been lifted

US Iran, Iran war, Hormuz

US lifts blockade on ships entering and leaving Iranian ports | Image: Bloomberg

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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The United States military has ended its blockade of maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas, according to a statement by US Central Command (CentCom).
 
In a post on X on Thursday, CentCom said the restrictions on shipping movements to and from Iranian ports and coastal waters had been lifted.
 
The command added that US naval vessels would continue to remain in the broader region despite the decision to end the blockade.
 
"The US military has lifted its blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas," CentCom said in its post.
 
 
No further details were immediately provided on the reasons for the move or its duration.
 
CentCom also said US naval ships would remain in the general area.

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Topics : US Iran tensions United States International News

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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