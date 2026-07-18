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Home / World News / US military says 2 troops dead, 1 missing after Iran attack on Jordan base

US military says 2 troops dead, 1 missing after Iran attack on Jordan base

These are the first US deaths due to Iranian fire since the opening days of the war

US personnel, US military

Representative Image: US military says two troops are dead and one is missing after Iranian attacks | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

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The US military says two troops are dead and one is missing after Iranian attacks on a base in Jordan. They are the first US deaths due to direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the war.

A statement says they were killed Friday as the US and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. These are the first US deaths due to Iranian fire since the opening days of the war.

It says four other service members who were were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals were later discharged.

The dead were not identified.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions West Asia

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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 11:12 PM IST

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