Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

US offers up to $10 million for information on five Hamas financiers

The first financier, Hamza, was involved in the transfer of almost $20 mn to Hamas

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Illustration by Binay Sinha

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States is offering up to $10 million for information on five Hamas financiers or anything leading to the disruption of the Palestinian militant group’s financial mechanisms, the State Department said on Friday.
 
The reward offering follows four rounds of US sanctions on Hamas after the group’s deadly incursion into Israel on October 7, which Israel says killed 1,200 people. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The five are Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Khair, Amer Kamal Sharif Alshawa, Ahmed Sadu Jahleb, Walid Mohammed Mustafa Jadallah, and Muhammad Ahmad Abd Al-Dayim Nasrallah, who have all been previously designated global terrorists by the United States, the department said in a statement.
 
The first financier, known as Hamza, is based in Sudan, has managed numerous companies in Hamas’ investment portfolio and was involved in the transfer of almost $20 million to Hamas, the department said. He is tied to Sudanese President Omar Bashir and Islamist groups undermining stability in Sudan, according to the State Department.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Huawei teardown shows 5nm chip made in Taiwan, not China: Report

US Secy of State Antony Blinken back in West Asia amid escalating tensions

Tesla recalls over 1.6 mn imported vehicles for steering, door issues

3 EC members from India reach Dhaka to observe Jan 7 Bangladesh polls

US job growth surpass expectations in December; wages rise solidly

Topics : United States palestine Hamas Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon