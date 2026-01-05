Monday, January 05, 2026 | 10:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Minnesota Guv Tim Walz, Democrats' V-P pick, won't contest third term

Minnesota Guv Tim Walz, Democrats' V-P pick, won't contest third term

The 61-year-old cited ongoing investigations into fraud in the state's child care programmes and the fact that President Donald Trump has used the issue as a political cudgel

Tim Walz. (File Photo: Reuters)

AP St Paul
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 10:00 PM IST

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Democrats 2024 candidate for vice president, is ending his bid for a third term as governor less than four months after launching a reelection campaign.

Walz said in a statement Monday that he believes he would have won another term but decided that I can't give a political campaign my all after what he described as an extraordinarily difficult year for our state.

The 61-year-old cited ongoing investigations into fraud in the state's child care programmes and the fact that President Donald Trump has used the issue as a political cudgel.

Donald Trump and his allies in Washington, in St. Paul, and online want to make our state a colder, meaner place, Walz said, referring to the Trump administration withholding funds for the programmes.

 

They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbours. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World News Tim Walz United States Minnesota

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 10:00 PM IST

