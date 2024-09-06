Business Standard
Home / World News / USDA forecasts smaller drop in 2024 farm income as production expenses ease

USDA forecasts smaller drop in 2024 farm income as production expenses ease

But Hershey said the four plaintiffs ignored disclaimers that such details were only a "DECORATING SUGGESTION," and other images that lacked such details

Wikipedia

The company called it unreasonable to focus only on images with decorative carvings as a "supposed guarantee" of how Reese's candies actually looked

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hershey urged a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it misled consumers about several Reese's peanut butter candies, using its request to level a broadside against what it considers baseless class action litigation over product packaging.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In a Wednesday filing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court, Hershey said no reasonable consumer could believe its Halloween- and Christmas-themed candies necessarily contained the "explicit carved out artistic designs" shown on packaging.
 
The consumers suing Hershey expressed disappointment with the lack of details on nine Reese's products, including pumpkin-shaped candies missing eyes and crooked mouths, and a football-shaped candy whose lack of stitching left it resembling an egg.
 
 

More From This Section

High temperatures

Earth sets new record for hottest summer, raising global heat concerns

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says will tap Musk to lead govt efficiency commission if elected

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Growing pains aided criminal abuse on platform: Telegram CEO Durov

Business travel, Travel

Business travel bounces back as companies increase spending plans

Donald Trump, Trump

Federal judge sets October deadlines for Trump's election interference case

But Hershey said the four plaintiffs ignored disclaimers that such details were only a "DECORATING SUGGESTION," and other images that lacked such details.
 
The company called it unreasonable to focus only on images with decorative carvings as a "supposed guarantee" of how Reese's candies actually looked.
 
"This lawsuit is yet another in a growing trend of baseless class actions founded on nothing but a consumer's selective, subjective, and result-driven interpretation of one isolated aspect of a product's packaging without considering its full context," Hershey said.
"Not a single plaintiff claims the product was unfit for consumption or was anything other than what consumers have come to love and expect from this iconic brand--a delicious treat," it added.
 
A lawyer for the plaintiffs had no immediate comment on Thursday.
 
Many other consumer class actions target packaging claims, such as whether products qualify as all natural or contain enough of a particular ingredient.
 
The Florida plaintiffs suing Hershey, Nathan Vidal, Debra Kennick, Abdjul Martin and Eduardo Granados, are seeking at least $5 million in damages.
 
The case is Vidal et al v Hershey Co, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida, No. 24-60831.

Also Read

Vikas Ecotech records 72% jump in sales in in Q1 FY17

Nuvama says 'Buy' Polycab India for 25% upside, raises target; Here's why

Auto, steel, cement, NBFCs sweep the brokerage vote

CFIUS warns against Nippon merger with US Steel, citing China steel glut

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty to start slow, mixed Asian cues, muted GIFT Nifty show

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE news: Fire breaks out at Times Tower in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Vijayawada floods, flood, TDP, Andhra floods, AP floods

Army being roped in to plug Budameru breaches in Vijayawada: CM Naidu

Topics : Hershey USA productivity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon