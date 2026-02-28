External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held separate phone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar as the Middle East reeled under massive tension following a joint US-Israel military offensive against Iran.

Jaishankar conveyed to Araghchi India's deep concern over the developments in Iran and the region.

"Had a telecon with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi this evening. Shared India's deep concern at the recent developments in Iran and the region," Jaishankar said on social media.

On his conversation with Sa'ar, Jaishankar said he reiterated "India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate tensions".

Following the attack by the US and Israel, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting Israeli and American military bases across the region, including in Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump, announcing the military offensive against Tehran, called on the people of Iran to "take over" the government, saying it will "probably be your only chance for generations".

The US-Israel joint strikes on Iran came after weeks of negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the Iranian nuclear programme did not produce any tangible outcome.

At least 57 people were killed at a girls' school in southern Iran in the US-Israel strikes, Iranian state media reported.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is deeply concerned about the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region.

"We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," the MEA said.

"Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," it said in a statement.