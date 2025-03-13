Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Whether US is heading for recession or just 'detox', downturns are costly

Whether US is heading for recession or just 'detox', downturns are costly

US markets have been roiled over Trump's unpredictable trade policies, including on tariffs, as investors grapple with uncertainty and escalating conflicts with trading partners

global recession, recession

Trump administration is focused on medium- and long-term gains for the market and Americans. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday he was not concerned about recent Wall Street volatility, telling CNBC in an interview that the Trump administration was focused on medium- and long-term gains for the market and Americans.
 
Bessent, who last week said the nation's economy faces a "detox" as it shifted from government spending to the private sector, said such a transition did not necessarily mean it would enter a recession even as US President Donald Trump has not ruled it out. 
Asked if such a detox period was synonymous with a recession, Bessent said: "Not at all. It doesn't have to be, because it will depend on how quickly the baton gets handed off.
 
 
Our goal is to have a smooth transition." US markets have been roiled over Trump's unpredictable trade policies, including on tariffs, as investors grapple with uncertainty and escalating conflicts with trading partners that could spur inflation and hamper growth. On Thursday, main US stock indexes again slipped.
 
"We're focused on the real economy," Bessent told CNBC. "If you start looking at micro horizon, stocks become very risky. So we are focused over the medium, long-term." Investors are also watching whether Congress will pass a continuing resolution to keep the federal government operating past Friday's deadline, when spending expires. Bessent said failure to pass a spending bill would be "incredibly disruptive."

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

US judge asks Trump administration to reinstate thousands of fired workers

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin supports US ceasefire plan for Ukraine, says need to sort out details

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,

US envoy in Moscow for ceasefire talks as Russia claims truce aids Kyiv

Tariffs

G7 seeks unity as Trump's tariffs, Ukraine policy strain alliances

US Iran,

Iran asks Trump to end threats, pressure tactics if it wants nuclear talks

Topics : Donald Trump United States US recession

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon