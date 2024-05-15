Why abortions are rising in US despite restrictions, bans in many states

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided regulatory flexibility, enabling increased access to medication abortions via telehealth. Now, this method has emerged as the predominant means of obtaining abortion pills, reflecting shifting dynamics in reproductive healthcare access, particularly since the US Supreme Court withdrew federal protections for abortion.

According to a recent report from #WeCount, a research initiative led by the Society of Family Planning, telehealth medication abortions accounted for nearly one-fifth of all abortions in the US, in the latter months of 2023, averaging around 17,000 procedures per month. This marks a significant surge from April 2022 when such abortions constituted just four per cent of total procedures.

In the latter half of 2023, over 40,000 individuals availed themselves of telehealth abortion services using shield laws. By December, telehealth abortions comprised close to ten per cent of all abortions in the US.

Pills via mail

The report sheds light on the geographic distribution of this trend, revealing that thousands of women residing in states with stringent abortion bans and restrictions are procuring abortion pills through mail-order services facilitated by states with protective legislation for prescribers. Conversely, another 8,000 women monthly, residing in states with minimal restrictions on telehealth abortions, accessed pills through virtual consultations.

In total, the survey documented approximately 90,000 surgical or medication abortions provided monthly by medical practitioners in 2023, showing a rise from previous years. Notably, a separate study discovered that almost two-thirds of all abortions involved medication.

The report highlighted the critical role of shield laws, particularly in states with restrictive abortion policies. By December 2023, providers in shielded states were prescribing pills to about 6,000 women monthly in states with stringent abortion bans and to around 2,000 women monthly in states with laws limiting telemedicine abortion prescriptions.

'Not surprising'

Dr David Cohen, a law professor at Drexel University, highlighted the persistent demand for abortion services amidst legal challenges, stating, "People... are using the various mechanisms to get pills that are out there."

This “is not surprising based on what we know throughout human history and across the world: People will find a way to terminate pregnancies they don’t want," he added.

Medication abortions, typically involving a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol, have become increasingly prevalent, contributing to the overall rise in abortion numbers even after the overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022.

A recent Pew Research Centre poll revealed public sentiment favouring the legality of medication abortion, with over half of US adults supporting its legal status in their respective states.

While Republican-controlled states have implemented stringent abortion bans, several Democratic-controlled states have enacted laws safeguarding individuals from legal repercussions related to abortion, including prescriptions via telemedicine.