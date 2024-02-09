World Pulses Day 2024: Why do we celebrate it? History significance, more

World Pulses Day is celebrated every year on February 10, highlighting the importance and nutritional value of pulses.

Pulses comprise dry peas, beans, lentils, lupins, and chickpeas which contain proteins, minerals and vitamins in high quantities. It has a very low amount of fat and sugar. Pulses come with several health benefits and health experts recommend including them in daily diet.

The rich amount of vitamins and proteins help to keep the body fit and alleviate cardiovascular issues and its antioxidant effects help to reduce the diabetes risks.

What are pulses?

Pulses, which are also known as legumes, are the edible seeds of leguminous plants which are cultivated for food. The most common types of consumable pulses are dried beans, lentils and peas.

Several dishes and cuisines feature pulses like hummus in the Mediterranean (chickpeas), Indian Dal (peas or lentils) or traditional full English breakfast (baked navy beans).

However, harvested green crops like green peas, and green beans do not fall into this category as these are vegetable crops.

World Pulses Day 2024: History

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2013 to declare 2016 as the International Year of Pulses. The first International Year of Pulses was led by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) which succeeded in its objective to spread awareness about the nutritional and environmental benefits of pulses.

Later in 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared February 10 as World Pulses Day emphasising the importance of pulses to mitigate food challenges, improve soil health, and ultimately improve human health.

World Pulses Day 2024: Significance

It is an opportunity to spread awareness about the use of pulses in daily diets and explore different types of dishes made up of pulses which are the main ingredient. In many countries, pulses are a staple food which are consumed as a part of their daily diet.

World Pulses Day is an opportunity to highlight the challenges of food systems and to figure out potential solutions like increasing pulse production and enhancing nutritional quality.

World Pulses Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Pulses Day 2024 is #Pulses: Nourishing Soils and People. The theme emphasises improving the nutrient cycle and soil health which will ultimately increase productivity and food security. This year's theme also highlights the role of pulses in addressing climate change and promoting environmental sustainability.

Why are pulses important?

Nutrients Value

Pulses are a high source of nutrients and protein in places where meat and dairy are not physically or economically accessible. It also has soluble fibre in a rich amount that reduces cholesterol and helps in controlling blood sugar. It is also very helpful in combating obesity.

Food security

Pulses are very important from farmers' point of view as they can both consume and sell them. It helps them to maintain food security and creates economic stability.

Environmental benefits

It is also very effective in enhancing soil fertility and increasing and extending the productivity of the farmland. Using pulses for intercropping and covering crops, farmers can promote farm biodiversity and soil biodiversity.

Pulses also contribute to mitigating climate change by lowering the dependence on synthetic fertilisers which are used to introduce nitrogen artificially into the soil.