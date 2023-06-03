close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

World's hit online computer class, Harvard's CS50, turns to AI for help

"Providing support tailored to students' specific questions has been a challenge at scale, with so many more students online than teachers," said Malan

Bloomberg
AI, ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, tech, education, management, online, digital

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 7:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Saritha Rai

The world’s most popular online learning course, Harvard University’s CS50, is getting a ChatGPT-era makeover. 

CS50, an introductory course in computer science attended by hundreds of students on-campus and over 40,000 online, plans to use artificial intelligence to grade assignments, teach coding and personalize learning tips, according to its Professor David J. Malan. 
Malan’s energetic and engaging teaching style is credited for turning dry, entry-level lectures on the basics of web development and software programming into an entertaining class full of interactive exercises. Even with over a hundred real-life teaching assistants, he said it had become difficult to fully engage with the growing number of students logging in from different time zones and with varying levels of knowledge and experience. 

“Providing support tailored to students’ specific questions has been a challenge at scale, with so many more students online than teachers,” said Malan, 46, in a phone interview. 
His team is now fine-tuning an AI system to mark students’ work, and testing a virtual TA to evaluate and provide feedback on students’ programming. The virtual TA asks rhetorical questions and offers suggestions to help students learn, rather than simply catching errors and fixing coding bugs, he said. Longer term, he expects this to give human TAs more time for in-person or Zoom-based office hours. 

Also Read

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

What is ChatGPT-4 and how to use it right now: Everything you need to know

US universities add policies to counter caste-based discrimination

ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

Ukraine war ignites global backlash against hegemony of US dollar

Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening

Australian PM stresses need for diplomacy, guardrails in dealing with China

BRICS pitches for using local currencies in international transactions

British govt appoints new acting chair for BBC to 'provide stability'


The endeavor comes at a time of growing fear among educators that technologies like ChatGPT could enable more students to cheat and plagiarize undetected. Some public schools and universities across the world have banned it. The rise of AI has also hit shares in online education businesses, including Santa Clara, California-based homework helper Chegg Inc., which recently reported a slowdown in subscriber growth as people try out the free chatbot created by OpenAI. 
Malan said CS50’s use of AI could highlight its benefits for education, particularly in improving the quality and access of online learning — an industry that Grand View Research forecasts to grow to $348 billion by 2030, nearly tripling from 2022. 

“Potentially, AI is just hugely enabling in education,” he said. 
CS50 was originally a single, introductory class on computing but has now evolved into multiple classes with 1.4 million YouTube subscribers and branded merchandise like stress balls and t-shirts. Over the years, more than 4.7 million people have enrolled in the course. It’s now available as part of digital learning platform edX, which was created by Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to offer university-level courses online in various subjects.

Some experts, however, are advising caution on using AI while the technology is still in development and prone to errors. Earlier this week, chief executives of leading AI companies, including OpenAI and Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind, issued a statement warning of a “risk of extinction” from AI. 
Others said its use in education also posed ethical risks, particularly when collecting data to personalize lessons. 

“To ensure students’ privacy, platforms will have to ‘inbuild’ privacy and ensure data collection processes are transparent,” said Emma Taylor, an analyst at London-headquartered consultancy GlobalData Plc. 
Topics : Artificial intelligence Harvard computer science and IT

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 7:24 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold price rises Rs 340 to Rs 61,100; silver up Rs 600 at Rs 76,800

Gold
2 min read

Why protecting WFI chief despite knowledge of misconduct: Cong, TMC ask PM

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan
2 min read

Weekend Bites: Electric shock on two wheels, and why Musk is no absolutist

elon musk, elon musk son cat police
7 min read

Not a merger, only acquisition of life insurance of Sahara India: SBI Life

SBI Life
2 min read

Consensus reached in meeting with Modi will go a long way: PM Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda
2 min read

Most Popular

US Senate passes bill to raise debt ceiling to avert first-ever default

US President Joe Biden
5 min read

US job growth beats expectations in May; unemployment rate rises to 3.7%

US flag, US, united states
2 min read

LIVE: Govt imposes stock limits on tur, urad dal till Oct to check hoarding

urad bean, black gram, urad
1 min read

Amazon in talks with Verizon, others for low-cost mobile services

Amazon
1 min read

PM Narendra Modi to address joint session of US Congress on 22 June

Narendra Modi
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon