ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Some ChatGPT users on Monday posted on social media that they have been granted access to a "ChatGPT Professional" version which costs $42 a month.

OpenAI, the Microsoft-owned AI company that developed the sensational chatbot, was yet to confirm the pricing.

AI developer Zahid Khawaja posted the screenshot of ChatGPT pricing, showing $42 per month. He said that paid system responds faster than the free version.

However, another Twitter user posted that "I very much wanted to pay for a plan but 42$ is just too much".

AI research organisation OpenAI has said it will soon monetise its ChatGPT platform, after seeing a mammoth response to its AI chatbot that can write poems, essays, emails and even codes.

The Microsoft-owned company said it is "starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT" as a way to "ensure long-term viability."

"Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits and faster performance," said Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder, OpenAI.

ChatGPT last reported over a million users.

ChatGPT Professional will be always available (no blackout windows), fast responses from ChatGPT (no throttling) and as many messages as you need (at least 2X regular daily limit).

"If you are selected, we'll reach out to you to set up a payment process and a pilot. Please keep in mind that this is an early experimental programme that is subject to change, and we are not making paid pro access generally available at this time," said the company.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Microsoft is planning to infuse $10 billion into OpenAI that will value the company at nearly $29 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 19:48 IST

