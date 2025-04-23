Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yemen's Houthi rebels fire missile targeting northern Israel in rare strike

Yemen's Houthi rebels fire missile targeting northern Israel in rare strike

American airstrikes, meanwhile, continued targeting the Houthis on Wednesday morning, part of a campaign that began on March 15

AP Dubai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile early Wednesday toward northern Israel, a rare target for the group as a monthlong intense US airstrike campaign continues to target them.
 
The Houthis separately claimed shooting down another MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen.
 
Sirens sounded in Haifa, Krayot and other areas west of the Sea of Galilee, the Israeli military said.
 
An interceptor was launched toward the missile, and the missile was most likely successfully intercepted, the Israeli military said.
 
Those in the area could hear booms in the predawn darkness.

American airstrikes, meanwhile, continued targeting the Houthis on Wednesday morning, part of a campaign that began on March 15. The Houthis reported strikes on Hodeida, Marib and Saada governorates.
 
In Marib, the Houthis described a strike hitting telecommunication equipment, which has previously been a target of the Americans.
 
Houthis claim downing another US drone
 
The Houthis in response have stepped up their targeting of American drones flying over the country. Late Tuesday, Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree said the rebels shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone over Yemen's Hajjah governorate.
 
The US military acknowledged the report of the drone being downed, but said it could not comment further.
 
Saree said the rebels targeted the drone with a locally manufactured missile. The Houthis have surface-to-air missiles such as the Iranian missile known as the 358 capable of downing aircraft.
 
The Houthis claim they downed 26 MQ-9s over the last decade of the Yemen war.
 
Iran denies arming the rebels, though Tehran-manufactured weaponry has been found on the battlefield and in sea shipments heading to Yemen for the Shiite Houthi rebels despite a United Nations arms embargo.
 
General Atomics Reapers, which cost around USD 30 million apiece, can fly at altitudes over 40,000 feet or 12,100 metres and remain in the air for over 30 hours. They have been flown by both the US military and the CIA for years over Afghanistan, Iraq and now Yemen.
 
New US airstrike campaign began March 15
 
The US is targetting the Houthis because of the group's attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, a crucial global trade route, and on Israel. The Houthis are the last militant group in Iran's self-described Axis of Resistance that is capable of regularly attacking Israel.
 
The new US operation against the Houthis under President Donald Trump is more extensive than attacks on the group were under President Joe Biden, an AP review found. The new campaign started after the rebels threatened to begin targeting Israeli ships again over Israel blocking aid from entering the Gaza Strip.
 
From November 2023 until this January, the Houthis targeted more than 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two of them and killing four sailors. That has greatly reduced the flow of trade through the Red Sea corridor, which typically sees USD 1 trillion of goods move through it annually. The Houthis also launched attacks targeting American warships without success.
 
Assessing the toll of the month-old US airstrike campaign has been difficult because the military hasn't released information about the attacks, including what was targeted and how many people were killed.
 
The Houthis, meanwhile, strictly control access to attacked areas and don't publish complete information on the strikes, many of which likely have targetted military and security sites.
 
Last week, a strike on the Ras Isa fuel port killed at least 74 people and wounded 171 others in the deadliest-known attack of the American campaign.

Yemen Yemen war israel Middle East

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

