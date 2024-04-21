Zelenskyy, Netanyahu thank US lawmakers for passage of aid package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US lawmakers after they voted in favour of aid packages for their countries.

The two leaders statement came after the US House of Representatives approved a $ 95.3 billion foreign-aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other American allies on Saturday. Lawmakers approved the package, most of which is direct military assistance, in separate votes, New York Post reported.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy stated, "I am grateful to the United States House of Representatives, both parties, and personally Speaker Mike Johnson for the decision that keeps history on the right track. Democracy and freedom will always have global significance and will never fail as long as America helps to protect it."

He added, "The vital US aid bill passed today by the House will keep the war from expanding, save thousands and thousands of lives, and help both of our nations to become stronger. Just peace and security can only be attained through strength. We hope that bills will be supported in the Senate and sent to President Biden's desk. Thank you, America!"

In another post, Zelenskyy called the US House's passage of aid package bill for Ukraine a "significant" decision. He noted that the US has demonstrated its leadership since the war between Russia and Ukraine started and added that this type of leadership is required to maintain a "rules-based international order and predictability for all nations."

In the statement posted on X, Zelenskyy stated, "I am hopeful that the bill will be quite quickly passed by the United States Senate and sent to President Biden. We appreciate every sign of support for our country and its independence, people, and way of life, which Russia is attempting to bury under the rubble. America has demonstrated its leadership since the first days of this war. Exactly this type of leadership is required to maintain a rules-based international order and predictability for all nations."

He noted that Ukraine will use US assistance to bring a "just end" to this war closer. He further stated, "I thank our entire Ukrainian team and everyone who works tirelessly to bring this outcome closer. I am grateful to all of our country's representatives, diplomats working to strengthen support for Ukraine, all civil society members, every volunteer who works for Ukraine, and all of Ukraine's friends around the world. I thank my team. The world rallies behind Ukraine's cause when Ukrainians rally behind independence."

The bill passed by the US House provides $ 60.8 billion for Ukraine, with over 80 per cent of it for helping Kyiv amid its ongoing war with Russia, including replenishing supplies of US made weapons and ammunition.

Around $ 9.5 billion of the package is in the form of a forgivable loan.The bill was passed 311-112, with Republicans voting against it. Many Democrats celebrated the passage of the bill and waved Ukraine flags while shouting "Ukraine." Of the 218 House Republican lawmakers, 112 voted against the bill, according to New York Post report.

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, who supported the bill, warned that it is a "violation" of the House to wave flags on the floor.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US House for passing the aid bill and stressed that the decision showcases "strong bipartisan support" for Israel.

In a post on X, Netanyahu stated, "The US Congress just overwhelmingly passed a much appreciated aid bill that demonstrates strong bipartisan support for Israel and defends Western civilization. Thank you friends, thank you America!"

The US House approved bill which provides roughly $ 17 billion in direct military aid for Israel and more than $ 9 billion in humanitarian aid for Gaza and other war-torn regions.

The bill was passed 366-58 with dissenting members including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other "Squad" members and Representative Bob Good Freedom Caucus members, New York Post reported. The passage of the aid package bill for Israel in the US House comes amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which began after a terrorist group's attack on Tel Aviv on October 7.