'Baahubali' writer working on sequels of 'Nayak', 'Rowdy Rathore'

According to Vijayendra Prasad, both the films will hopefully go on floors next year

Noted writer K V Vijayendra Prasad is working on the sequels of Anil Kapoor's "Nayak: The Real Hero" and Akshay Kumar-starrer "Rowdy Rathore".



"Nayak: The Real Hero" starred Anil, Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal in the lead. The 2001 political thriller film was directed by Shankar.



"Rowdy Rathore", which released in 2012, featured Akshay and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. The action film was directed by Prabhu Deva.



"I am writing the sequels for Anil Kapoor's 'Nayak' and 'Rowdy Rathore'. I am still working on the stories. It's too early to share details about the story and the cast. These are the first sequels for me so I am looking forward to it," Prasad told PTI.



According to him, both the films will hopefully go on floors next year.



The "Baahubali" fame writer says working on a sequel is a tough job.



"To take ahead the story of hugely popular films is no easy task. It's difficult to crack down on an idea that has a good plot line and is entertaining as well," he says.



Prasad has also written the script of Kangana Ranaut starrer " -The Queen of Jhansi", but did not share any details about the project.

Press Trust of India