End of an era: B-Town mourns Om Puri's demise

The film fraternity expressed shock on the news of the untimely demise of Om Puri, one of the industry's "greatest" and "most passionate" talent, who they believe will remain alive with the body of work he has left behind.

The Padma Shri awardee Om Puri, popular for his work even in the West, breathed his last here on Friday. He was 66.

Members of the Indian film fraternity have expressed grief on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

Anupam Kher wrote: "Seeing him lying on his bed looking so calm can't believe that one of our greatest actors is no more. Deeply saddened and shocked."

Having known Puri for over four decades, Kher added: "I have known for the last 43 years. For me he'll always be a great actor, a kind and generous man. And that is how world should remember him.

" lent dignity to d (the) medium he worked for. Whether it was stage, TV or cinema. He elevated status of the projects was associated with."

Actress Priyanka Chopra tweeted: "The end of an era .... The legacy lives on.. RIP Om Puri".

star Akshay Kumar wrote: "Sad to hear about the passing away of the very talented Om Puri, my co- in many films... Heartfelt condolences to the family."

Shocked beyond words to express, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: "Will miss you sir. Condolences to the family. Had the privilege of working with Om ji in two films Malamaal Weekly and Tere Naal Love Hogayaa. I still can't believe he is no more."

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, reacting to the tragic news said a part of him is gone.

"Goodbye Om! A part of me goes with you today. How can I ever forget those passionate nights we spent together talking about cinema and life," wrote Bhatt.

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai said Om Puri's life is "an inspirational journey of ordinary man to extraordinary international for next generation."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta described him as "among our finest". "A simple man and a great artist," he said.

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote: "So many unforgettable performances, which will outlive all of us. What a legend."

Boman Irani tweeted: "RIP Om Puri. We have lost one of our finest. A talent, a voice, a spirit. Will miss you Puri saab."

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan wrote: "So long Om ji. Prided myself on being his friend peer and admirer. Who dare say my is no more? He lives through his work."

Bidding adieu to the legendary actor, filmmaker Kabir Khan tweeted: "Om ji. I will miss that warm tight hug that you gave me every morning on set.

Sajid Khan recollected the actor's work in films like Ardh Satya, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, City of Joy and Chachi 420, saying "his versatility and journey as an was remarkable".

Describing him as a father figure to an entire generation of actors, Adil Hussain wrote, "He believed in Independent Films. Truly a trailblazer. I will miss him dearly. Rest in deep peace Om ji."

Actress Shabana Azmi, who was among his friends too, wrote: "Om Puri! You have left us all too early... The fun the laughter the arguments so vividly etched in my mind...Will miss you."