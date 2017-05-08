Konkona Sensharma wins top honours at New York Indian Film Festival

She was named best director for 'A Death in the Gunj'; best actress for 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'

She was named best director for 'A Death in the Gunj'; best actress for 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'

Sensharma has been named the best director for her directorial debut "A Death in the Gunj" and the best actress for "Lipstick Under My Burkha" at 2017's (NYIFF).



"#NYIFF2017 Awards Winner Best Director is Sensharma @konkonas @chhabs @aroonshiv," the official account of announced on Twitter.



Konkona, 37, won the award for directing the drama thriller which stars Kalki Koechlin, Vikrant Massey, Jim Sarbh and Tanuja. The film also features one of the last performances by veteran actor Om Puri, who passed away in January this year.



"#NYIFF2017 Awards Winner Best Actress is @konkonas @chhabs @aroonshiv," the account read.



She received the top honour for her performance in Alankrita Shrivastava's "Lipstick Under My Burkha", a film which explores women's sexuality.



Alankrita also congratulated for her win at the festival on the microblogging site.



"Yay! @konkonas wins best actress at @nyindianff for @lipstickmovie #lipstickundermyburkha," she wrote.



K Kaladharan won the best actor for Malayalam film "Ottayaal n Paatha" ("A Narrow Path") and Shubhashish Bhutiani's "Mukti Bhawan" was declared the best film at the 17th annual film extravaganza.



"An Insignificant Man" won the best documentary and Malayalam film "Kammatipaddam" was honoured for the screenplay.



Onir's film "Aaba" was declared the best short film at the festival.



Presented by the Indo-American Arts Council, the film festival took place from April 30 to May 7.

Press Trust of India