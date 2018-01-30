Small is truly beautiful: A tiny organic set-up and lessons in minimalism

A Thing Of Beauty Is a Joy Forever : -- Endymion by John Keats If your conscience is clear, your wish will be granted. That’s the faith that guides many travellers as they stop to pray at the Chitai Golu Devta temple in Uttarakhand’s Pant Gaon.

The temple road is overrun by brass bell vendors -– bells are sold by weight -– as people make their way up to reach salvation. Very few visitors would be aware that a short walk from the temple road would take one to a a spot that offers salvation to several families in the village –- only of a ...