The essential Ambedkar

Ambedkar: The Attendant Details Edited by Salim Yusufji Navayana 190 pages; Rs 295 On May 26, 2015, to mark the first anniversary of his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a rally at the birthplace of Deen Dayal Upadhyay in Mathura, that the Jana Sangh ideologue was one of three men who shaped the Indian political discourse in the 20th century. The other two, he said, were Mahatma Gandhi and socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia. Mr. Modi did not mention Jawaharlal Nehru or Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Few from a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ...