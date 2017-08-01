5 years on: Alembic m-cap up 4.5 times, pharma arm rises 13 times

As small shareholders of Alembic Ltd fight to get their representative appointed on the company’s board to ensure better investor returns, a look at its five-year growth shows the market capitalisation (m-cap) of the company has increased by about 4.5 times. In contrast, the m-cap of Alembic Pharmaceuticals has grown by almost 13 times during the same period. Interestingly, Alembic Ltd has managed to revive from a loss of Rs 12 crore in FY12 to a profit of Rs 145 crore in FY17. Alembic, India's oldest pharmaceutical company, had demerged its businesses ...