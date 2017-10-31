Insolvency: AION, SSG Capital keen to invest in Amtek Auto

Automobile component maker Amtek Auto, which is among the companies to have been referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has seen interest from a clutch of private equity players. AION and SSG Capital are among the private equity firms which have submitted expression of interest to buy Amtek Auto, sources close to the development said. It is learnt that AION has also submitted expression of interest for two other companies in the NCLT including Essar Steel and Monett Ispat. SSG Capital did not respond to an e-mail query, while AION did not wish to ...