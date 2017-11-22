Air India, AirAsia to launch flights to Bangkok from Bhubaneswar

After launching a daily flight from the international airport to Kuala Lumpur, now plans to start services to from the city airport.

"Thai is slated to start flights from in January or February next year. However, it is not decided how many times it will fly in a week", said Ashok Chandra Panda, Odisha's tourism minister.

The minister said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) is likely to be signed between Thai and the tourism department to start services.

Panda said, has also proposed to start international flights from It has proposed to fly from to via Gaya (Bihar).

Thai is a joint venture of and Thailand's

In April this year, Air Asia had started its operations from with four weekly direct flights from It now runs daily flights connecting with

Sources said that Thai is willing to launch flight operation to from on condition of receiving Rs 1.70 lakh as subsidy per flight service.

International carriers who opt to operate flights to and from the city airport would enjoy full waiver from value added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

The state cabinet had decided to slash VAT on ATF for such carriers to zero from five per cent to boost international air connectivity.

The Biju Patnaik Airport or Airport belongs to (AAI) and is suitable for operation of Code 'D' aircraft of type B-767-400. The airport is also equipped with facilities for night operations, runway 14/32 of dimension 2743m X 45m, apron to park six aircrafts and navigational aids.

was selected through competitive bidding to start operations from The state government had invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) from the scheduled air carriers for running flights to destinations in South East Asia like Singapore, and To woo the air carriers, the state government had agreed to provide reasonable Viability Gap Funding (VGF) in the form of subsidy grant.