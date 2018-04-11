Air India buyer has to takeover interest-bearing debt of around Rs 165 bn

A potential buyer of will take over interest bearing debt of around Rs 165 billion. A large portion of the debt is backed by assets like aircraft that owns. Interest-bearing debt is the portion of the debt over which banks charge interest.

According to the preliminary information memorandum shared by the government, Rs 333.92 billion of debt will remain in the company’s books while the rest will be hived off into a separate asset holding company. It includes current liabilities, which have been incurred over natural course of business.

According to people privy to the transaction process, out of Rs 333.92 billion, Rs 88.16 billion is on account of current liabilities. Essentially, these are bills that are due to creditors and suppliers within a short period of time like one year. “In any merger and acquisitions, current liabilities are passed onto the buyer,” the person said.

Out of the remaining Rs 245 billion, around Rs 80 billion is on account of finance lease of aircraft. Finance leasing is one of the lucrative forms of aircraft financing under which lessor receives substantially all rights of ownership. Aircraft taken under finance lease is considered to be an asset of the company in contrast to an operating lease which impacts the company’s cash flow.



“Finance lease can be terminated to get out of the liability and thus the actual debt over which a buyer has to pay interest comes down to around Rs 165 billion. This is a fairly clean slate for an airline of Air India’s size and potentials,” the person said. He said that many global airline majors like Lufthansa, Etihad and British Airways have shown interest. Queries have also come from marquee private equity funds like US-based Warburg Pincus, Singapore-based GIC and Temasek.

Additionally, a large portion of the debt are aircraft related debt, meaning they are backed by aircraft value. According to research by brokerage firm ICICI Securities, more than 50 percent of the debt will be backed by aircraft value.



owns 32 aircraft, and has 37 aircraft on finance lease while Express owns 17 aircraft on finance lease as on FY17. Giving a breakdown of the calculations, the research report said that aircraft related debt of and Express is around Rs 160 billion and Rs 11 billion respectively.

Analysts have supported the claims saying that the terms and conditions are aligned to generating interest from investors. “ EOI has attempted to balance the needs of different stakeholders while moving the process forward. As it happens in such complex transactions, being flexible and having an open mind on major issues is necessary. Revising EOI with more liberal terms will be required to further align it to investor interest,” said Kapil Kaul, CEO of aviation consultancy firm CAPA.

Air India’s debt has been a major bone of contention for potential suitors as two private airlines- and have expressed unwillingness to participate in bidding process at current terms and conditions. “It is the question based on the evaluation that we did and felt that this level of debt on the asset may not be appropriate for us. It may be appropriate for someone else,” said Amit Agarwal, deputy CEO,