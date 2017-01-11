Air India drops lease plans, proposes purchasing Boeing planes

is planning to switch from sale and back to acquisition model for Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft citing higher operating expenses and redelivery costs.

The move comes in the backdrop of in two consecutive quarters in FY 2017, largely blamed on increase in rentals. suffered an operating loss of Rs 460 crore in the July-September period, after another Rs 246-crore loss in the financial year's first quarter, April-June.

has 27 on order and has already inducted 23 aircraft. Twenty-one of them are on following sale- back transaction. The airline is planning a debt-funded acquisition for remaining aircraft (including two in service) which it will acquire till August 2017. Similarly, plans to acquire 3 Boeing 777 aircraft in 2018 raising instead of sale- model.

Recently the airline management made a presentation to the civil aviation and finance ministries seeking their approval to raise loans and switch to acquisition route. is seeking a 25-year loan from the Life Insurance Corporation with five years moratorium of principle payment to fund the aircraft.

"We feel outright purchase of aircraft is more economical option than leasing. The burden of leasing cost remains in the books for a long time," chairperson Ashwani Lohani told Business Standard.

While traditionally has always opted for the aircraft acquisition route with government guaranteed loans it decided to carry out sale and back transactions for its Boeing 787 planes following recommendation of government panel which reviewed its turn around plan. The panel had suggested sale and back route as it would improve cash position, help in reducing losses, improve debt-equity ratio and lower interest burden.

But now the national carrier doing a rethink considering the shortcomings of sale and back model. This is also in the context of posted by the airline. rent is included in operating expense while interest cost is not recorded in it.

According to the airline, the shortcomings are no rights for termination of contract, stringent clauses for aircraft redelivery on expiry and 8-12 months of security deposit. " For earlier aircraft taking into account taking into rentals, security deposits and cost of redelivery of aircraft the cash outflow works out higher," said.