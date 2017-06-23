Air India: Not only debt, its work culture is an equal culprit in downfall

There is an inherent attitude issue that needs some reflection: Former executive director, Air India

Though the international airport at New Delhi is always bustling with passengers, early mornings are a particularly busy time. Amid the frenzied activity is a slow-moving row of check-in desks that belong to Air India. A member of the prestigious Star Alliance, India’s national carrier also has the distinction of having one of the poorest and most outdated customer experiences. “There was once a time when I stood in queue for 45 minutes, only to be told that I needed to join another queue to pay for excess baggage. These delays can still be bearable if one is ...

Manavi Kapur