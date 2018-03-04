AirAsia announces up to 90% discount on flight tickets from Sept-May

-
ALSO READFlipkart Big Billion Days sale begins; here are top TV deals on offer today Coldplay tracks, yoga to help e-tail staff battle sales war stress Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: iPhone X deal, Pixel 2 under Rs 30k & more Prime play: Jabong eyes loyalists via VIP slots, to acquire new customers Amazon's Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart's Big Billion Days: Online sales begin today
-
AirAsia has announced up to 90% discount on flight tickets along with other benefits under its 'Big sale' scheme, the carrier mentioned on its official website (www.airasia.com). AirAsia's new promotional sale is available only for 'Big members'. AirAsia's 'Big Sale' offer is exclusively available on 'Big loyalty' mobile app.
AirAsia's promotional sale offer is valid till March 11, 2018. The travel period in order to avail of this offer starts on September 3, 2018 and ends on May 28, 2019. The discount is available on all destinations across the carrier's network, covering over 120 countries in the Asia Pacific, West Asia and the United States.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU