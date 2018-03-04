AirAsia announces up to 90% discount on flight tickets from Sept-May

has announced up to 90% discount on flight tickets along with other benefits under its 'Big sale' scheme, the carrier mentioned on its official website (www. com). AirAsia's new promotional sale is available only for 'Big members'. AirAsia's 'Big Sale' offer is exclusively available on 'Big loyalty' mobile app.

AirAsia's promotional sale offer is valid till March 11, 2018. The travel period in order to avail of this offer starts on September 3, 2018 and ends on May 28, 2019. The discount is available on all destinations across the carrier's network, covering over 120 countries in the Asia Pacific, West Asia and the United States.